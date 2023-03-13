Upcoming All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift To Look Crisp And Sporty, Reveals Digital Rendering

In the list of “Enthusiasts-friendly Cars,” Maruti Suzuki Swift secures a spot with high respect. Although, it is criticised a bit for its poor safety rating. Nevertheless, the dynamic prowess of the hatchback and its K12 motor are its strong buying point. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently on sale in its third-gen avatar in our market. It indeed is due for a generation change, and the new-gen iteration has been snapped with heavy camo, overseas. The test mule did give an idea of how the styling will be, and we can tell you that the upcoming new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift won’t be boring.

A new rendering of the upcoming model has been shared by a Japanese website - Response JP. The picture isn’t a high-quality render of the 2024 Swift, but it certainly is a neat sketch giving an idea about the forthcoming version of the hatchback’s aesthetics.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Exterior

This time around, the Swift will get a clam-shell bonnet, while headlamps will be more sharper and slimmer, of course. The silhouette is unmistakably Swift, and even the mule shed a similar idea. The squat stance is prominent with wide haunches. Door handles can be seen mounted on the c-pillar itself.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Interior

On the inside, changes on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will include a new dashboard layout and a longer feature list. The Swift might come fitted with a 360-degree parking camera, head-up display, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, climate control, and more. A larger 9-inch touchscreen will also be included in the list.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Specs

As for mechanical bits, the 1.2L 90 PS/113 Nm motor will continue to serve masses. However, the 2024 Swift might get a strong-hybrid powertrain as well. A 1.0L turbo-petrol could also make its way under the bonnet. This will certainly make it the most-frugal car in the Indian market. The strong hybrid motor will come with an eCVT, while the NA petrol will continue with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The 1.0L Boosterjet motor could do with a 6-speed stick shift and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.