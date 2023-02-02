2023 Range Rover Facelift Unveiled With Fresh Exterior, Button-less Cabin, Bigger Battery Pack

In the recent past, we have witnessed unveilings and launches of the new Range Rover flagship SUV and Range Rover Sport. Going top to bottom in the hierarchy of Range Rover’s line-up, the Velar comes next. And, the British SUV maker has now unveiled the 2023 Range Rover Velar facelift with a host of changes. Although, it only classifies as a mid-cycle refresh and isn’t an all-new model, which is expected to be some time away yet. For now the Range Rover has updated the Velar with subtle cosmetic changes, and it gets major changes on the inside to stand strong against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and more.

2023 Range Rover Facelift Design

Aesthetically, the 2023 Range Rover facelift is as pleasing to look at as it was earlier. The company has, however, changed the design for the headlamp cluster and front radiator grille. New alloy wheel designs are also added to the list, and the rear fascia now features a reprofiled bumper and redesigned tail lamps.

Also read - Comedian Zakir Khan Buys Range Rover Velar Luxury SUV Worth Rs 90 Lakh: Check Pic

2023 Range Rover Facelift Interior

The cabin of the Range Rover’s mid-size SUV is also revamped. It now features a new steering wheel, along with a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen display like the Range Rover Sport. The display runs on Pivi Pro interface, and Range Rover claims it doesn’t need more than two taps to fulfil 80 per cent jobs. In fact, there are no buttons, whatsoever, on the centre console now.

2023 Range Rover Facelift Powertrain

Well, powertrain choices remain unchanged, except for an increment in the size of battery pack on the P400e Plug-in Hybrid variant. Consequently, it can now run up to 64 km on the electric power alone, as the battery size is now increased from 13.6 kWh to 19.2 kWh. Sadly, the 549 PS 5.0L Supercharged V8 remains seen with the limited-run Autobiography variant out of sight with this refresh as well. The updated Velar will soon come to India with a slight hike in prices.