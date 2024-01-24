India is set to begin on an ambitious project to construct over 400 ropeways in mountain regions within the next five years. This construction is a significant part of the Parvat mala project, A government scheme is aiming at boosting this infrastructure in these challenging terrains.

The Parvat mala scheme initially launched this project to enhance tourism in hilly areas now this project has become a focal point for the central government. This plan now includes the approval and development of 400 ropeway projects under this scheme.

These developments are integral to the national ropeways development program and a cornerstone in the country's infrastructure expansion efforts.

Gadkari's Big Plans for Ropeways



Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, emphasized the importance of the Parvatmala Project. Guided by the Prime Minister, this project is crucial for India's growth.

The government plans to spend ₹1.25 lakh crore on over 400 projects. Last year, they aimed to build over 250 ropeways covering 1,200 kilometers in five years. This is part of the 'Make in India' campaign, encouraging local production of ropeway parts.

Gadkari spoke about India's fast-growing economy. Currently, India is the fifth largest economy globally and is expected to be third in five years. This growth is driving the government to improve the country's infrastructure.

He also talked about the traffic problems, especially in the Dhaula Kuan-Manesar area in the National Capital Region. Gadkari suggested using sky buses or double-decker buses on this route to reduce traffic and help people travel faster.

These ideas are part of bigger plans to improve India's transportation and infrastructure, making travel easier and more efficient as the country continues to grow.