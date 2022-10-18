Actor Dulquer Salmaan showcases his car collection of BMW, AMG and Porsche: Watch video

Malayalam movie star Dulquer Salmaan is known for his acting, singing, and production of movies. However, apart from being a master entertainer, the Indian actor is also known for his love and enthusiasm for cars. The actor is the owner of a garage with cars ranging from luxury to classic cars. And this 'house of cars' is something that fascinates his fans. Responding to the fascination, the actor recently turned toward his garage and showcased some of his most beloved cars, namely, a 2002 BMW M3 E46, a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, and a 2011 SLS AMG. But this is not it. He has more cars in his collection that he wishes to reveal in upcoming videos.

Dulquer Salmaan cars: 2002 BMW M3 E46

In the first video, he revealed he talked about his 2002 BMW M3 E46. In the video, he revealed that it is one of his most beloved cars. He likes the car for its 'subtle muscular look.' He also mentioned that he is extremely protective of his car and, at times, had nightmares of the car being vandalised or getting stolen. The actor takes the viewers through the car's highlights, like its BBS aftermarket alloys, upgraded suspension, and exhaust system. He also mentions that the car has Recaro bucket seats. Dulquer Salmaan's BMW M3 E46 is powered by a 3.2 litre in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine giving out 343 PS of power and 365 Nm of peak torque.

Dulquer Salmaan cars: 2011 SLS AMG

Next, he brings on camera his 2011 SLS AMG he mentions that the car is a GT car, track-focused, and is 'mad powerful.' To justify that, he also says that the car has got an M159 6.2-litre NA V8 engine. Dulquer Salmaan also showcases the car's exhaust note and mentions there is 'nothing that sounds like it.'

Dulquer Salmaan cars: 2018 Porsche 911 GT3

Taking his garage visit further, he showcases his 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 in Miami blue colour. Showing the car, he says that he has always been a 911 fan. He also mentions that his father, the famous actor Mammootty also has a Porsche 911. The actor mentions that the car "ticks all the boxes" for him.