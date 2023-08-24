trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652972
NewsAuto
LAND ROVER

Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav Buys Land Rover Defender SUV Worth Over Rs 1.19 Crore

Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav has bought the Land Rover Defender luxury SUV which is also owned by celebrities like Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav Buys Land Rover Defender SUV Worth Over Rs 1.19 Crore Image for representation

Bhojpuri actors are following in the footsteps of Bollywood celebrities and are now bringing luxury cars into their garages. In similar news, Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav has bought a brand-new Land Rover Defender SUV worth over Rs 1.19 crore. The announcement of the new SUV came via a video shared by the actor on Instagram. It is to be noted that the Defender is one of the best off-roader SUVs in the world and is also one of the popular choices among celebrities across the globe. 

With the purchase of the new Land Rover Defender, the actor has joined the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Prakashraj, Ayush Sharma, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt as the owner of the off-road-oriented mammoth. Based on the video on Khesari Lal Yadav's Instagram, the actor has chosen the Pangea Green Metallic colour of the SUV. 

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh Buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Luxury SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore? Video Surfaces

Besides Green, the SUV gets multiple other paint schemes including Santorini Black Metallic, Tasman Blue Metallic, Gondwana Stone Metallic, Eiger Grey Metallic, Fuji White, Yulong White, Carpathian Grey, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, and Lantau Bronze.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khesari Lal Yadav (@khesari_yadav)

The Land Rover Defender comes in three trims in the Global market which include the Defender 130, Defender 110, and Defender 90. As evident from the video, Khesari has brought the Defender 110 home. Defender 110 is the 5-door variant whereas the Defender 90 is the 3-door variant of the car.

Khesari Lal Yadav's Land Rover Defender comes with the option of 2.0-liter, 3.0-liter, and 3.0-liter diesel engines. For both the Defender 110 and 90 models, the manufacturer added a 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine option last year. These engine options all come standard with an automatic transmission. The car has a permanent 4WD system with an active rear-locking differential and a locking center differential.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train