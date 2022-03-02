Actor Maniesh Paul buys new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV worth Rs 2.47 crore

Maniesh Paul is well known for his punch lines and jokes while hosting TV shows. The well-known actor and anchor have bought a brand new Maybach GLS600 to add to his car collection. The new ultra-luxurious SUV comes at Rs 2.47 crore.

The one bought by Maniesh has dual-tone paint showing a combination of Blue and Silver. It is also to be noted that the GLS600 is one of the limited numbers of SUVs in India and all of them have already been sold out. It is an SUV quite famous for its luxurious Interiors among the actors.

Maybach has made special changes to the GLS600 to ensure that it can be distinguished from the standard version. It comes with a Maybach grille and 22-inch alloy wheels that are only available on Maybach automobiles. Maybach insignia can also be found on the rear pillars. The Maybach GLS600 has a lot of chrome.

Mercedes has crammed a lot of amenities into the GLS600. All of the seats are electronically adjustable, and there is also a massaging, cooling, and heating feature. The backseat passengers have their own entertainment screens. A back refrigerator can also be used to store champagne bottles and silver champagne flutes. The entire cabin is upholstered in Nappa leather, and the panoramic sunroof floods the space with natural light.

To facilitate the driver, the SUV offers multiple features like a multi-function steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. It also gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, start-stop push button and keyless entry. To make it feel like a Maybach, it has its logo on the pedals and gets multiple customisation options.

The Maybach GLS600 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 with twin-turbochargers giving out 557 PS of power with 730 Nm of max torque. It works in combination with an automatic transmission powering all four wheels. To aid the engine it has got a 48 Volt mil-hybrid system that adds 22 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

