North East's first Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD delivered in Meghalaya, see pics

Lamborghini India has delivered its first ever Huracán EVO RWD in the beautiful state of Meghalaya located in the north-east region. This is the first ever delivery of super sports Huracan in the North East and also marks the arrival of the country’s first Ad Personam colour, Rosso Efesto, for the Huracán EVO RWD. One of the best sold Lamborghinis ever, the Huracan has been delivered in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

The Lamboghini Huracán EVO RWD gets advanced interior features such as 8.4-inch touchscreen system integrated in the center console; Leather, Alcantara and Carbon Skin material as upholstery options among other things.

The Lamboghini Huracán EVO RWD is powered by a V10 engine and comes in three drive modes, Strada, Corsa, and Sport and a host of customisation options for inside and outside through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme.

Speaking on the occasion Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “We are excited to deliver the first Huracan in the north-east region of India; in the city of Shillong. Over the last few years we have witnessed consistent growth in our volumes from non-metro cities. Taking Lamborghini to these metros has allowed the Lamborghini enthusiasts to connect with the brand and pursue their aspiration more up-close.

“To reach these new geographies and segment of customers with dreams and aspirations to own a Lamborghini has been one of the key strategies for Lamborghini India. Our initiative, ‘Lamborghini in Your City’ is a program curated to provide unique experiential drives in non-metro cities where Lamborghini enthusiasts are able to enjoy the driving performance of our super sports cars and the exclusive lifestyle that the world of Lamborghini brings to them. Non-metro cities are one of the fastest emerging markets for Lamborghini and we will continue to invest in creating experiences for our customers in these markets to expand our reach further,” added Agarwal.

