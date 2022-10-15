Alert drivers! Traffic police CANNOT take keys off your vehicle during checking, here’s why

Following traffic rules while riding a two-wheeler or driving a car is essential to avoid any kind of accidents on roads, failing which traffic police can charge you heavy fines and can be a major threat to your life. There are times when traffic police take some actions which are ‘not allowed,’ like removing keys from vehicles during checking. Yes, you read that right. In various movies, advertisements, and sometimes even in real life traffic police are witnessed removing keys from vehicles, which they are NOT authorized to do. A lot of people don't know about this rule, which gives the police liberty to do so. But not anymore.

According to Indian Motor Vehicle Act 1932, only a traffic police personnel of the rank of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) can fine you for violating traffic rules. The ASIs, sub-inspectors, and inspectors have the authority to fine you on the spot, and traffic constables are only present for their assistance. But they don't have the authority to remove keys from your vehicle. A traffic cop cannot deflate the tires of your vehicle.

Here are some points to remember when traffic police catches you:

1. The traffic police personnel should carry a challan book or an e-challan machine to impose a fine on you. They cannot impose a fine on you without either of these things.

2. The traffic police should be donning the uniform, which should have his/her name. If the police personnel is clad in civilian attire, you can ask him/her to give identity proof.

3. A traffic police head constable can only impose a maximum fine of Rs 100. Only an ASI or an SI can impose a fine above Rs 100.

4. If a traffic police personnel removes the keys from your car, you should record visuals and have the full right to complain before the senior officer in the nearest police station.

5. You should be carrying a driving license, and pollution under control certificate while driving. The copies of your car's registration and insurance paper should be there too.

6. If you don't have a fine amount on the spot, you can deposit it later. In such a situation, the court issues a challan that needs to be paid before it. During this time, the traffic cop takes your driving license in his/her possession.

Further, if a traffic police personnel misbehaves with you during checking, then you can complain to a senior officer.