All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India, prices start at Rs 55 lakh

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The fifth generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fondly called as the 'Baby S', and gets S-Class inspired luxury quotient, design and features.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 5th generation all-new C-Class sedan in India at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Produced at the German automaker's production facility in Chakan, Pune, the fifth generation model is fondly named as the 'Baby S'. The new sedan is launched in three variants, namely C 200, C200d and top-end C300d. Check the variant wise pricing of the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class here-

Variant

Price (Ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200

Rs 55 lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 220d

Rs 56 lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300d

RS 61 lakh

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets the luxury quotient, design and features inspired from the S-Class, widely considered as the best luxury car in the world. Mercedes-Benz C-Class first debuted in India in 2001 and has been among the best selling entry level luxury cars in the country.

Also read: Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition launched in India, prices start at Rs 15.99 lakh

The new C-Class gets a tech-laden cabin adopted from New S-Class and comes equipped with NTG7, biometric authentication, Wireless smartphone integration, second-generation of MBUX, Connect features and "Hey Mercedes" powered by AI among others. 

It is available following paint options: Obsidian Black, MANUFAKTUR Opalite White Bright, Cavansite Blue, Mojave Silver (Available with C 200 and C 220d only), High-Tech Silver (Available with C 200 and C 220d only) and Selenite Grey (Available with C 200 and C 220d only).

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The C-Class is an important product in our portfolio and will strengthen our luxury sedan offering even more. With every new generation, the loyal customers of the C-Class have preferred the car owing to its superior comfort, technological prowess and evolving design. The new C-Class now creates a new benchmark by excelling in design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the New S-Class, rightly underlining its popularity as the Baby S-Class”.

Mercedes-Benz India has sold about 37,000 units of the C-Class in India making it one of the most successful models in the portfolio. The brand earlier opened bookings for the new C-Class exclusively for Mercedes-Benz customers from 13-30th April 2022 at Rs 50,000. 

“The letters C and S sit at opposite ends of the alphabet. However, in our portfolio they’re now moving closer together..” said Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz. 

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets better road presence owing to the increase in exterior dimensions. It is expected to have a bigger horizontally oriented main display screen, updated dashboard layout with redesigned air vents, better-cushioned seats all around, sharper headlight units on the outside, and a new alloy design all expected to be included in the model.

