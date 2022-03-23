हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Toll booths

All NH toll booths within 60 kms of each other to be closed in 3 months: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari in a recent Lok Sabha session said that there should be no toll plaza within 60 km on national highways and he will ensure that the norms are fully implemented in the next three months.   

All NH toll booths within 60 kms of each other to be closed in 3 months: Nitin Gadkari
Image for representation

In a recent Lok Sabha session, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there should be no toll plaza within 60 km on national highways. Gadkari further said that he will ensure the norms are fully implemented in the next three months. 

"I will ensure that there will be only one toll plaza within 60 km and if there's a second toll plaza, then it will be shut in the next three months," he said, replying to a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the demands for grants pertaining to his ministry. Referring to points raised by members, he said people residing near the toll plazas will be able to get passes with the use of Aadhar cards. 

Speaking about the infrastructure development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that around 1,000 people are working on the Zojila tunnel project at present. "In Jammu and Kashmir projects worth Rs 7,000 crores are underway. About 1,000 people are working inside the Zojila tunnel at -8 degrees celsius," Gadkari said. 

Also read: Maserati Grecale SUV globally unveiled, sits below Levante in lineup

"Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway work has begun. By the end of this year, we`ll be able to reach Mumbai from Srinagar in 20 hours and the distance between Delhi and Amritsar will be covered in four hours," he added. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Toll boothsnational highwayNitin GadkariRoads
Next
Story

Watch: Tesla Model S crashes after attempting a dangerous stunt on public road

Must Watch

PT1M58S

Zee Top 10: NATO invites Zelensky.