Maserati Grecale SUV globally unveiled, sits below Levante in lineup

Maserati, the Italian luxury automaker has unveiled the Grecale, a brand-new SUV which will be offered in a variety of powertrains, including an all-electric variant by 2023. The Grecale sits below the Levante in Maserati’s line-up of SUVs.

Design-wise, the Grecale embodies Maserati's new visual symbol, which has been present on every new model since the MC20. The front features a low and imposing grille. At the rear, the boomerang taillights are inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT and fit in with the trapezoidal line, made even more striking by the coupé effect of the cabin and its finish like a sports car's.

The cabin is a significant departure from past Maserati models, thanks in part to the new four-screen setup, which delivers greater digital capabilities while also allowing for a more user-friendly switchgear design.

The interior features a 12.3-inch central screen, the largest ever seen on a Maserati, an 8.8-inch display for the supplementary controls, and a third display for the back seat passengers. Maserati Connect, the latest infotainment system, and the Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system control the in-car experience.

The Maserati Grecale is available with engine options: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp; Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid engine; and the powerful Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3.0L 530-hp petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20.

The Grecale measures 4846mm long by 1670mm tall and 2163mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2901mm and shares its chassis with Alfa Romeo Giorgio.

