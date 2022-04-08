Known for his unbeatable style, confidence and performance, Pushpa Start Allu Arjun is a shining star in the film industry. Among his fans, the star's popularity is not only because of his performances on screen but also his lifestyle. The star lives a lavish life and owns quite extraordinary means of transportation like a private jet.

In his role as Pushpa Raj, he is seen to have loved a van as his favourite means of transportation, similar to which, in his real life, he owns quite a fleet of cars dear to him. On the occasion of his birthday, here we have listed five cars Allu Arjun owns.

Hummer H2

Starting with the list of the vehicles in Allu Arjun's fleet with the biggest and the most extravagant Hummer H2 seems apt. The car has been a popular choice among celebrities for quite a while, gaining its popularity after Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger showed his interest in the vehicle. The big bulky machine initially built for the army is capable of traversing rugged terrains and can go up to 190km/hr. The vehicle for the Indian sub-continent costs around Rs 75 lakhs, excluding the import and customs duties.

Also read: 2023 Honda HR-V SUV makes global debut with stylish new look: Check pics

Range Rover Vogue

Allu Arjun also owns a Range Rover Vogue that he nicknamed BEAST out of his love for the SUV. The SUV was recently in the news for getting him in trouble with the Police. However, it doesn't affect his love for the car. The SUV is a capable off-roader with a style that resonates with the star's charisma. Allu Arjun's Range Rover Vogue costs around Rs 2.5 crore. It is to be noted that the luxury SUV is also the favourite of many celebrities in India.

Jaguar XJL

Allu Arjun has quite a taste for luxury cars as he also owns the Jaguar XJL coming from the same house as the Range Rover. The sedan simply is the translation of the 'Luxury' with its highly customised interiors as per the owner's taste. The star has been seen quite a few times during events. The car is priced at more than Rs 1.2 crore for the Indian market.

Volvo XC90 Excellence

Volvo XC90 is another one of 'Pushpa's' favourite cars. The trim that Allu Arjun owns offers him the convenience of waving at his fans through the car's sunroof. Even after its bulky size, the XC90 is capable of going from 0-100km/her in just 6 seconds. Coming to the price, the car is priced from Rs 1.30 crores to Rs 1.35 crores.

Falcon Vanity Van

Any celebrity's fleet is incomplete without a vanity van to provide them much needed break between the shoot. To fulfil this need, Allu Arjun owns a jet-black vanity van he named Falcon. The vanity van customised by Reddy Customs costs around Rs 7 crore.

Live TV

#mute