April 2022 sales: Top 5 carmakers in India - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and more

The Indian automotive industry is struggling to find a stronghold due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis, limited the vehicle production, and directly impacting the car sales. Around 2,93,081 passenger cars were sold in the Indian market for April 2022 as per automotive data website Autopunditz, registering an increased sales of 2.4 percent when compared to the same month last year. This is for the third consecutive month that the dispatches fell below the 3 lakh mark.

Although April is generally a dull month as Indians like to buy cars around festivals and there's no bug festivals around the same time, expect Navrati and Vishu (in South India), the further hike in car prices, increasing cost of petrol and diesel and ongoing shortage of semi-conductor affecting the production, resulting in a similar sales response as compared to last month. Here's the list of top 5 carmakers in India for April 2022-

Ranking Brand Name Vehicle Sales Market Share 1 Maruti Suzuki 1,21,995 41.6% 2 Hyundai 44,001 15% 3 Tata Motors 41,590 14.2% 4 Mahindra 22,169 7.6% 5 Kia India 19,019 6.5%

As per the sales numbers, Maruti Suzuki retains the numero uno position yet again and the gap seems like a big one to cover for any rival. However, there's a steep decline in the market share of Maruti Suzuki India and it's close to 40 percent of the total sales, as compared to 50 percent which it used to cross in pre-pandemic times. Maruti Suzuki launched the new Ertiga and new XL6 in April 2022 and has been updating its existing line-up with feature rich offerings.

Like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai's market share is also on a decline and is facing a serious threat from Tata Motors. On one hand, market share of Hyundai is eroding and on the other, Tata's market is continuously growing, leaving the gap between the two less than 1 percent. Hyundai had no major launch in April 2022, and recently launched the Creta facelift in India.

At the third spot is Tata Motors that continues to perform well and has gained significantly thanks to high safety ratings, marketing campaigns, IPL association among other factors. Mahindra continues to dominate over Kia for the fourth spot, and had no major launch, while Kia India ranked fifth.