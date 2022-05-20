हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam

Assam Floods: Govt starts Guwahati-Silchar emergency flight, ticket at Rs 3,000

To aid the people of Assam and provide the state with transportation during the floods and landslides government with Flybig has started affordable flights under the UDAAN scheme at subsidised rates.

Image Source- Twitter

Assam has been struggling with floods and landslides, the natural disasters have destroyed the state's transportation. Adding to it, the rail and road links in the state have been severed, increasing the people's problem. To aid people in difficult times, the state government has launched an emergency flight service between Silchar and Guwahati at Gopinath Bordoloi Airport. The aforementioned flight services have been started under the UDAAN scheme of the Indian government at subsidised rates, considering the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) due to increased airfares.

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has signed an MoU with Fly Big Airlines in this regard, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Through the ATDC, the government is providing the flight facility for Rs 3,000. The ATDC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard with Fly Big airline, which already offers regional connectivity in Assam and the North-East states, as agreed by the Assam Cabinet, according to official notification.

The special flight tickets can be bought at dedicated counters at ATDC's Paltan Bazar headquarters and DC's Cachar office. Passengers can make flight reservations by calling 8135902973/8638023921. They can use UPI apps to purchase tickets and pay for them online at 8135902973.

The service will start on Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m. from Guwahati to Silchar and at 6.20 p.m. from Silchar to Guwahati.

