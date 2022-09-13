Average waiting time at toll plazas on highways reduced from 8 min to just 47 sec after FASTag: Nitin Gadkari

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, under the leadership of Union Ministry Nitin Gadkari has undertaken several radical steps to make the travelling experience on Indian roads smoother and hassle free. Under the same, the government is developing several world-class expressways and highways that has reduced the travelling time exponentially. However, one critical congestion problem still persists at the toll plazas on the highways and to eradicate the same, the govt is working on a pilot project for an automatic number plate recognition system. The Government is working on GPS-based toll collection to reduce travel time and replace FastTag.

While the GPS-based toll collection will eliminate the stopping of vehicles at the toll plazas altogether and collect toll as per the distance travelled, Nitin Gadkari says Fast Tags has helped decongest the Indian roads like never before. As per the minister, during 2018-19, the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plazas was 8 minutes. With the introduction of FASTags during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the average waiting time for vehicles has now come down to 47 seconds.

The GPS-based toll will further bring down the waiting time as Gadkari says, "With this new technology, we want to achieve two objectives--free flow of traffic on toll booths and pay as per your use." To reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas and charge vehicle owners for the exact distance of cars driven on the tolled highways, Union minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the government is conducting a pilot project for an automatic number plate recognition system.

"The ministry of road transport and highways is conducting a pilot project of automatic number plate recognition system (Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras) to enable automated toll collection without stopping the vehicles. Although that is a considerable improvement in the waiting time, at certain locations, especially near cities, and densely populated towns, there are still some delays at toll plazas during peak hours.

To provide seamless and safe traffic operation, Gadkari said Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMs) is being installed on all newly constructed national highways and existing 4 plus-lane national highways to provide seamless and safe traffic operation. "The ministry aims to implement the Intelligence Traffic System (ITS) on 15,000 km of the national highway by 2024 to strengthen road safety," the road transport and highways minister added.

Last month, Gadkari said that the government is now looking at two options - a satellite-based toll system where the GPS will be there in a car and the toll will be directly subtracted from the passenger's bank account and the other option is through number plates. "We are in the process of introducing GPS instead of FASTag while using satellites and based on which we want to take the toll. Technology is also available on number plates and there is good technology available in India," he said.

"We will select the technology. Though we have not taken an official decision, in my view on the number plate technology there will be no toll plaza and there will be a sophisticated computerised digital system by which we can give relief. There will be no queues and people will get great relief," the minister had said.

(With inputs from PTI)