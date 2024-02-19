Bengaluru Traffic Police Warn Violators Having Pending Fines Of Over Rs 50,000

To curb traffic violations and enforce road safety measures, the South Division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) conducted a special drive resulting in the impoundment of 85 vehicles. The drive, spanning three days, targeted motorists who had accumulated fines exceeding Rs 50,000 due to multiple traffic violations.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down Alert

In a post on X platform(formerly Twitter), Bengaluru Police wrote, “Crackdown Alert: Traffic South Division's recent operation led to the seizure of 84 two-wheelers & 1 car for unpaid fines >₹50,000, with 10,210 violations & ₹1.07Cr in http://dues.Legal actions are underway. Pay fines, drive responsibly.”

During the intensive operation, authorities identified 85 vehicles comprising 84 two-wheelers and one car whose owners had collectively committed over 10,210 violations across stations in the South Division. The accumulated fines amounted to a staggering Rs 1.07 crore. Notably, the Jayanagar traffic police station accounted for the highest number of impounded vehicles, with 26, followed closely by Hulimavu and Adugodi with 11 each.

In another striking case, Bengaluru traffic police discovered an unprecedented fine of Rs 3.2 lakh linked to a single two-wheeler owned by a resident of Sudhamanagar in the city. Urging the owner to settle the dues promptly, authorities warned of potential consequences for failure to comply. However, the owner expressed his inability to pay the exorbitant fine, citing the scooter's market value at a mere Rs 30,000 in the secondhand market.

Acknowledging the financial challenge faced by the owner, the police presented an alternative solution: the installment method. Under this arrangement, the owner could clear the pending fines gradually. Nevertheless, authorities emphasized the necessity of settling the dues, underscoring the potential legal repercussions if the fines remained outstanding.



The recent crackdown by the Bengaluru Traffic Police underscores the severity of traffic violations and the importance of compliance with regulations.