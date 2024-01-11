BMW Group India Registers Highest-Ever Annual Sales In 2023 For All Brands

BMW Group India has continued its record-breaking success in 2023 by posting the best-ever annual sales (January – December) – for all three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. BMW Group India delivered 14,172 cars (BMW and MINI) and 8,768 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). BMW sold 13,303 units and MINI 869 units. The year closed on a high note as all three brands clocked their highest sales for Quarter 4 - BMW 4,306 (+41%) | MINI 287 (+54%) | BMW Motorrad 1,990 (+3%). Quarter 4 of 2023 was also the best-ever quarter for BMW and MINI. December 2023 saw the highest-ever monthly sales for BMW and MINI.

BMW Electric Car Sales

BMW Group Electric Vehicles (EV) continued leadership in the luxury segment for the second year in a row by registering a three-fold growth with 1,474 units. The BMW iX remains the largest selling luxury electric vehicle in India. BMW Group continues to dominate the luxury electric market with the most versatile portfolio - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and MINI SE. Launch of the first-ever BMW i7 and first-ever BMW iX1 further elevated the enthusiasm. Robust charging infrastructure in the premium segment at BMW Group dealer network in 35 cities played a vital role in ensuring user confidence. MINI 3 Door Cooper SE is the highest selling premium electric hatchback in the country.

BMW ICE Car Sales

BMW Luxury Class which includes the BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM grew by +88%. The dominance of the BMW 7 Series as best-in-class was underlined by its win as the ‘Premium Car Award 2024’ at the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) awards. The 'Power of Choice,' encompassing petrol, diesel, and electric drivetrains, amplified appeal of the 7. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) which contributed 54% to annual sales volume saw the best-ever sales growing by +24%. The new X1 was the highest selling SAV with 20% contribution to overall sales. The X7 claimed spot of second highest deliveries. The new BMW 3 Series was the highest-selling sedan with a share of 20% in sales.

MINI India Sales

The locally produced MINI Countryman was the most popular model, dominating with a share of 55%. Sales for the electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE more than doubled, becoming the second-highest-selling MINI model at 28%.

BMW Motorrad India Sales Up By 19%

BMW G 310 models registered an impressive growth of +19% and maintained a share of 88% in overall sales. The core bikes available as completely built-up units saw a growth of +33%. Among core models, growth was determined primarily by the high-end GS adventure and RR sports segment.