Bollywood Actor Aditya Roy Kapur Buys 2023 Range Rover Luxury SUV worth over Rs 1.64 crore: Watch Video

Bollywood Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his roles in movies like Aashiqui 2, Malang, and others, has bought a brand new 2023 Range Rover worth over Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom) in India. With the addition of this new SUV to his garage, the actor has got his name on the list of celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur, and others that own the new car. A Clip of the actor posing with his car was shared on the social media platform. Based on the video, the actor's SUV features a dark shade with a lustrous finish.

Aditya Roy Kapur's new Range Rover is one of the high-end offerings in India that offers a fresh seamless design. The front fascia of the SUV is studded with a fresh design inspired by previous generations of the car with LED headlamps and DRLs along with a contemporary grill. However, the side profile of the SUV is reminicient of the earlier models with a similar appearance.

The interior of the 2023 Range Rover has undergone a thorough revamp to match the exterior, and it contains the most features of any Range Rover in history. The SUV comes with a Meridian 35-speaker audio system as standard. It also has active noise cancellation, which lowers background noise by creating an opposing sound wave to that created by engine vibrations, tyre noise, and other ambient noises.

It is to be noted that Aditya Roy Kapur's Range Rover is offered with up to 50 distinct variations, engine, wheelbase, and equipment package combinations. Furthermore, the British automaker offers 12 Autobiographies, 9 First Editions, 12 Standard Range Rover trims, and 5 SV variants of the 2023 Range Rover in India. The SUV is sold with three wheelbase options i.e., Standard Wheelbase, Long Wheelbase and Long Wheelbase 7-seat.

The new Range Rover form comes in a variety of drivetrain configurations. Petrol, mild hybrid gasoline, mild hybrid diesel, and petrol plug-in hybrid are among the available options. All versions come standard with an AWD setup. The P400 MHEV is a mild petrol hybrid, the P510e and P440e are petrol plug-in hybrids, and the P530 is a petrol powertrain alternative. The D350 MHEV is a mild diesel hybrid.