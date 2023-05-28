Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn Buys BMW i7 Luxury Electric Car Worth Rs 1.95 crore

Bollywood celebrities are upgrading their luxury car collection with time. As a part of one such upgrade, actor Ajay Devgn bought a new BMW i7 electric car worth Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The new car comes as the German marquee's flagship EV sedan in India. With this purchase, Ajay Devgn has joined the likes of Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Batra, Madhuri Dixit, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Babu, and other actors as an owner of electric vehicles. Among these, Riteish Deshmukh, like Ajay Devgn, owns a BMW luxury electric vehicle.

Ajay Devgn's BMW i7 features the German automaker's new design language, kidney-shaped grilled upfront, and sleek LED lights. The car in the Indian market is sold in multiple colours including Black Sapphire Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Individual Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, and Oxide Grey Metallic. Among the many colour options, the actors seem to have chosen the Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic paint scheme.

The BMW i7, now in Ajay Devgn's garage, is one of the most expensive models in the 'i' series. The company justifies the price of the car by loading it with all the luxurious amenities. Furthermore, it has features like curved screens, with a 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system and a14.9 inch screen used as an instrument cluster.

The BMW i7 comes with a full-width light band and utilises the latest iDrive 8 software from BMW. Additionally, the i7's roof is equipped with a foldable 31.3-inch, 8K "cinema" screen for media streaming via Amazon Fire TV. A 5.5-inch touchscreen in the back doors manages the seats, climate, and infotainment system.

The xDrive 60 version of the new BMW i7 is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle. They have a 544 hp and 745 nm torque output. The i7 has a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery installed, giving it a WLTP cycle range of 591 to 625km. According to BMW, the i7 has a top speed of 239 kph and can reach 100 kph in less than 4.7 seconds.