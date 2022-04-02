College stunt goes wrong! Skoda Octavia crashes into Royal Enfield motorcycle: Watch video

During a farewell party of a college in Kerala's Kozhikode district, a vehicle and a bike belonging to college students performing stunts on campus collided. Video footage shows many youngsters were there when the incident happened. Some youngsters are on the bonnet of the Skoda Octavia, while others are standing on the panoramic sunroof of the Hyundai Creta.

At the start of the video, we can see the Skoda Octavia driver barely avoiding the person who was filming this shenanigan. As all the vehicles tried to powerslide on the ground, the ground became covered in dust in no time. After a short time, the dust was making it difficult for the drivers to see, despite the fact that the cars and bikes were still trying to do powerslides on the ground. When the Skoda Octavia was attempting to slide, two people on a Royal Enfield Himalayan hit the Octavia.

In the video, it can be seen that the bikers are not wearing helmets. In addition to the rider and his pillion being thrown away from the motorcycle, we can also see the person sitting on the bonnet of the Skoda Octavia manage to hold on and remained on the bonnet.

Media reports say that the school authorities will be taking action against the students who took part in this stunt, but for the moment, the students are allowed to take their exams as scheduled. No serious injuries were sustained by the riders who were thrown from the motorcycle.

The video shows why stunts of this nature should never be attempted by inexperienced people, because if something went wrong, the person on the bonnet could easily loose his grip and fall to the ground.

