Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 97 e-buses, aims 80% electric fleet by 2025

As a step towards reducing pollution in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 97 e-buses, aims for 80 percent electric fleet by 2025, reports PTI.

Aug 24, 2022
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flags off 97 electric buses today at Rajghat bus depot taking the total count of the electric bus fleet to 250. The Delhi CM in his speech laid emphasis on how he aims to turn 80 percent of the national capital’s bus fleet into electric by 2025. About 50 more electric buses are said to hit the Delhi roads by September. Order for over 1000 electric buses has been placed which are believed to ply on the Delhi roads by November-December this year. Kejriwal further mentioned that there are plans to have a charging facility at 55 depots by 2023.

"Orders have already been given for 1,500 buses that will be inducted by November - December. 153 e-buses are running presently in Delhi and with today's buses, the fleet will be now 250. "Fifty more e-buses will be inducted by September," he said. Around 1,800 e buses are likely to ply Delhi's roads by November 2023, he said.

"Eighty percent buses out of a total of 10,380 buses will be electric by 2025. There are plans to have a charging facility at 55 depots by 2023. "Just like we have made Delhi a world-class model in terms of education and health, the city will also be made a transport model in the world," he said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said it was a historic moment and the flagging off of electric buses was a befitting reply to those who were saying that DTC would shut down.

(With inputs from PTI)

