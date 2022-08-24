Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker has announced a recall exercise for 166 units of Dzire Tour S models for a faulty Airbag Control Unit. The company has confirmed to replace the part free of cost for possible defects. The vehicles that are recalled are said to be produced between the 6th of August and16th of August this year. These vehicles are reported to have a possible issue in the Airbag Control Unit, which in the case of an emergency might cause failure in deploying the airbag. Hence, as a precautionary step, Maruti Suzuki has announced this recall.

"Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced," Maruti Suzuki said. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for the replacement of the defective Airbag Control Unit." Customers may also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by a 14-digit alphanumeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents," the company said.