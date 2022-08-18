Delhi govt changes timings for movement of goods vehicles on THESE roads

Delhi government has issued new guidelines where it has changed the timings for the movement of goods vehicles in the national capital. According to the notification, heavy and medium goods vehicles will not ply between 7 am to 11 pm on the Phirni road, Circular road, and Najafgarh stretch.

Meanwhile, there will be restrictions on the movement of light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled) on the roads between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm. The gazette notification was published following Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's nod.

Similarly, all types of goods vehicles will be prohibited to ply in and around the vicinity or roads of Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Sarojini Nagar, Green Park, Lajpat Nagar, Yusuf Sarai, Mahipalpur, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, main market sector - 10 in Dwarka between 12.30 pm to 8 pm, it said.

Heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles (excluding three-wheeled light goods vehicles) will not be allowed to ply on the main Nangloi - Najafgarh road from Nangloi Chowk to Rishal Garden between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm, it said.

"This shall also be indicated by appropriate traffic signs placed or erected under section 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 at suitable places," said the notification.

(With inputs from PTI)