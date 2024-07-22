Drive Home A Tata Nexon For Just Rs 1 Lakh Down Payment! Check EMIs

Tata Nexon Loan & EMI: The Tata Nexon, known as one of the safest SUVs in India, has seen a dip in sales recently. Despite this, it remains a good option for those looking for an affordable and safe SUV. In June 2024, the Tata Nexon was among the top 10 best-selling cars in the country. So, if you are planning to buy Nexon and are short on the budget, then we are going to guide you to your next car ownership. Financing a Tata Nexon SUV is as easy as any other car. Let's check if you make a Rs 1 lakh down payment for the base model Nexon Smart Petrol MT or Nexon Smart Plus Petrol MT, what would be the loan amount and EMIs?

Tata Nexon Smart Petrol MT

The ex-showroom price of its base variant, Nexon Smart Petrol Manual, is Rs 8 lakh, which will be almost Rs 9.15 lakh, on-road. With a down payment of Rs 1 lakh, you would need a car loan of Rs 8.15 lakh. If you take a loan at 9% interest for a tenure of 5 years, the EMI would be Rs 16,918 for the next 60 months. Financing the base variant under these conditions will incur Rs 2 lakh in interest during the tenure.

Tata Nexon Smart Plus MT Petrol

The ex-showroom price of its second most affordable variant, Nexon Smart Plus Manual Petrol, is Rs 8.90 lakh, which will be approx. Rs 9.98 lakh, on-road. With a Rs 1 lakh down payment, you would need a vehicle loan of Rs 8.98 lakh. At 9% interest rate for a tenure of 5 years, the EMI would be Rs 18,641 for the next 60 months. Financing this variant under these conditions will incur Rs 2.20 lakh rupees in interest during the tenure.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon price ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in dozens of variants with petrol and diesel engine options, and both manual and automatic transmissions. known for its top safety features, it offers mileage between 17.18 kmpl and 24.08 kmpl (claimed).

Note: Note: This is just for representational purpose. Check with your dealer or bank for the loan and EMI process.