Eicher Introduces New ‘Non-Stop’ Heavy-Duty Truck Range In India - Details

Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, announced the launch of the Eicher Non-Stop Series, a new range of heavy duty trucks in the country. The Non-Stop series encompassing four new Heavy-Duty trucks are equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient engines and supported by a connected service ecosystem to deliver enhanced performance and superior Uptime to fleet owners. The Eicher Pro 6019XPT, Tipper; Eicher Pro 6048XP, haulage truck; Eicher Pro 6055XP and the Eicher Pro 6055XP 4x2, tractor-trucks complement Eicher's extensive line-up of Heavy, Medium and Light Duty trucks and buses.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV, said, “We take great pride in introducing the Non-Stop range of HD Trucks that will set new industry standards, representing our dedication not only to our customers' success but also towards improving efficiency and cost of logistics in our country. Backed by our industry-leading Uptime Center and MyEicher App, this new range will deliver more productivity and profitability for Eicher customers.”

Eicher Pro 6048XP: With GVW of 48-tonne, this vehicle, is powered by fuel-efficient VEDX8 engine that delivers a high power of 300 hp. The high engine torque of 1200 Nm will ensure better performance and higher productivity in long-haul transportation.

Eicher Pro 6055XP and Eicher Pro 6055/1 (4X2): These tractor trailers are driven by an economical VEDX8 engine, providing top-notch power of 300 hp that boasts a maximum torque of 1200 Nm. The vehicles have been designed with a robust and fine-tuned driveline for optimal performance, better turnaround time and superior uptime for long haul logistics.

Eicher Pro 6019XPT: With a VEDX5, 5.1L 4 Cylinder engine, providing a power output of 240 hp and robust torque delivery of 900 Nm, Eicher Pro 6019XPT tipper will provide superior performance, reliability, increased productivity, and enhanced revenue generation. Its remarkable power-to-weight ratio empowers it with superior pulling strength and outstanding gradeability, resulting in quicker turnarounds and more efficient trips.