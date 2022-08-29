Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: To prevent traffic congestion and to provide ease in vehicle movement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the state administration to create a separate lane at toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for vehicles going for the upcoming Ganesh festival. The decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway, a statement from the chief minister's office on August 28 read. The 10-day Ganesh festival begins on August 31. Shinde visited the Khalapur toll plaza and decided after a meeting with officials. He asked for increased manpower to prevent traffic congestion and rush at toll plazas during festivals and holidays.

The CM also asked the authorities to strengthen the CCTV system to prevent accidents and ensure security on the expressway. On Friday (August 26), the Maharashtra government waived the toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department (PWD) roads from August 27 to September 11 because of the Ganesh festival.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic wearing 20-inch rims can be called 'Punjab Edition' SUV

The move was aimed at providing relief to Lord Ganesha devotees travelling from different parts of Maharashtra to the state's coastal Konkan belt. For availing of the discount, the vehicles would have to sport a sticker with 'Ganeshotsav 2022, Konkan Darshan,' with the full details of the vehicle and its owner/s on it, as required by the Transport Department.

Every year, during Ganeshotsav, several lakhs of people from Mumbai, Pune, and other major cities troop down to the coastal Konkan districts like Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg to celebrate the state`s biggest public festival.

(With inputs from PTI)