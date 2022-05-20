Hero Splendor+ Xtec launched in India priced at Rs 72,900; gets USB charger

The Hero Splendor+ is the one of the highest-selling motorcycles in the country. The two-wheeler manufacturer has now launched an updated iteration of the motorcycle with the new Xtec badge, which aids it with a slew of updates over the standard model. Priced from Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom), the Hero Splendor+ Xtec features an all-digital instrument cluster that is Bluetooth-compatible for call, text and navigation alerts. The cockpit further comes with low fuel indicator and real-time mileage indicator. Other changes include an LED DRL placed over the headlamp cluster and exclusive graphics.

A set of new colours are a part of the update for the 2022 Splendor+ XTEC, namely Sparkling Beta Blue, Tornado Grey, Canvas Black, and Pearl White. For added convinience, Hero MotoCorp has intelligently placed a USB charger on the motorcycle. Mechanically, it remains unchanged. Power comes from a 97.2 cc single-cylinder motor, eblting out 7.9 bhp against 8.05 Nm, and it is paired to a 4-speed gearbox.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, commented on the launch, “Hero Splendor has been a trend-setter for decades. The motorcycle has been impressing a diverse range of customers with its trust, style, performance and its enhanced range of comfort features. We are certain, Hero Splendor+ XTEC will yet again set a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style, and deliver on the brand promise of comfort and safety.”

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, quoted, “Hero Splendor is the most popular and the best-selling motorcycle in India, a true companion to millions across India. It has been an icon for almost three decades and will still continue to inspire many with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC model, adding technologically advanced features and a smart modern design. This is the latest model complementing the XTEC technology umbrella that has been an overwhelming success since its launch on the Hero Glamour 125, Pleasure+ 110 and Destini 125.”

