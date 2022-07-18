Hero MotoCorp has today launched the Rally Edition of the Xpulse 200 4V in the Indian market. The regular Hero Xpulse is already available in our market, whereas the rally kit can also be bought separately. However, the rally kit isn't road legal, which remains an issue for many. In order to ensure that it now is a road-legal affair, Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition has made its entry at a price tag of Rs 1.51 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Rally Edition comes with an enhanced suspension set-up and increased ground clearance to score better performance off the road, along with special graphics. The Hero Xpulse 2004V Rally Edition features a taller and fully-adjustable front suspension with 250mm travel and a fully-adjustable 10-step rear suspension with 220mm travel. This allows the rider to fine-tune the suspension to the terrain and personal riding style.

Enhanced riding dynamics with a seat height of 885mm, handlebar risers of 40mm, increased ground clearance of 270mm, wheelbase of 1426mm and an increased trail of 116mm provides a confident riding stance.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Xpulse 200 has created a league of its own. For the Adventurer making its own track, technology and performance packed to go anywhere, the Xpulse 200 4V is the best companion. The Rally Edition brings exceptional off-road capabilities through factory fitted Rally kit and tuned for the very best riders, together with a unique design inspired by our Dakar machines. If you want to experience years of learning from Hero Motorsports into Rally Raid, the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition is for you.”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero Xpulse has been an icon for years and has been leading in the adventure segment which has grown three times in the past three years. Known for offering an unmatched experience, Hero Xpulse still continues to inspire off-roading enthusiasts with unlimited adrenaline rush. Proudly inheriting the true Hero MotoSports DNA, the limited edition Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition is loaded with cutting-edge features and is engineered to deliver outstanding performance. We are confident that riders will enjoy this adventure and technology-filled motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp.”