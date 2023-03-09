Holi 2023: Top 5 Tips To Clean Your Car Post Festival Of Colours

Holi is a festival of colours, involving a lot of fun, and post the festival, everyone is left to deal with a tedious job of cleaning nearly everything. From houses, clothes, walls, and themselves to even cars. After all, Indians are known as one of the most socialised races in the world. Therefore, they travel to see their loved one on Holi as well, using their set of wheels. In the event, cars get dirty and painted with colours. But getting rid of these marks and cleaning soiled seats is not easy. It takes patience and the right tool, along with the trick. So here are the top tips to clean your soiled car after Holi.

Get Inside The Car

Get inside with a vacuum cleaner. This way you can get hold of any loose dirt and colour particles in the car. Next, start by wiping the interior with a damped cloth. Also, dashboard cleaners and polish can be used for further detailing. Now, shut the door to wash the exterior.

Start Hosing It Down

The first step to cleaning your car’s exterior is to rinse the body with water. Remember to just use a hose, and keep a pressure washer system away. This step will help in bringing down the powdered colour if there’s any on the surface.

Shampoo The Body Surface

Once you’ve figured out that the car’s exterior doesn’t have any loose particles bouncing around, it’s time to use shampoo. Since the colours used are generally a blend of chemicals and natural substances, it is advised to put a pH-neutral shampoo. Also, there are car-specific shampoos available in the market. Do not forget to wipe clean the body of remaining water droplets. They tend to leave marks.

Also read - Mercedes-Benz Cars To Get Expensive By Up To 5 Per Cent From April 2023 - Check New Prices

Brush Tyres & Rims

Alloy wheels or rim caps of the car can also get soiled with the colours of the festivals. Therefore, they require similar attention to preserve their appeal. A soft brush can be used to clean the tyres and rims, and once done, they can be left to dry.

Wax, Polish, Seal

Once the car is cleaned, car wax should be used to seal the open surfaces, like scratches, grooves, or scuff marks. In fact, once the process is performed on the exterior of the car, the interior should be checked again, if it needs another coat of polish. If not, use a car perfume, to get rid of the smell of holi colours.