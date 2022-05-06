हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon now among top 3 selling cars in India, remains best selling SUV

While Tata Nexon is the best selling SUV in India, the Nexon EV is the best selling electric car in India, as the homegrown automaker is expected to become 2nd highest carmaker soon.  

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon, the compact SUV from the homegrown automaker is not only the best selling Tata car ever, but for some time, it's the best selling SUV in India. Now, the Nexon has ranked among the top 3 best selling cars of India, outnumberig even the hatchbacks, that have held the position for long. With this, Tata Nexon has also become the first SUV to feature among the top 3 best selling cars of India

Tata Nexon posted a total sales of 13,471 units in April 2022 as against 6,938 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 94 per cent, the highest reported growth among the top 10 cars. Not just Tata Nexon, Tata Punch is also performing well and was the second Tata SUV to feature in the top 10 list at the 10th spot with overall sales of 10,132 units.

The total sales of Tata stood at 41,590 units in April 2022 as against 25,096 units during the same period last year with a positive YoY growth of 68 per cent, making it the third largest car seller in the country right at the heels of Hyundai. 

As compared to March 2022, the sales fell by only 1.7 percent, when Tata sold 42,295 units. Tata Motors had a total market share of 142 percent, behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. 

Tata Motors will launch the new long-range Nexon EV called the Nexon EV MAX on May 11, 2022. The electric vehicle from the homegrown automaker is expected to have an increased range of 400 km with a bigger battery pack. The new electric SUV will get some additional upgrades in terms of features to keep up with the competition like MG Astor and others.

Tata Nexon Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV MAX
