Hyundai Creta CNG India launch soon? Spotted testing ahead of Auto Expo 2023

Multiple manufacturers in India are moving towards CNG vehicles. Following the trend, South Korean automaker Hyundai has also decided to launch the CNG version of one of its most prominent models in India. Specifically, Hyundai Creta CNG SUV is on the cards in the Indian market. The new CNG-powered SUV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads, with credit to Rushlane. Although, based on the pictures, the car still seems to be in the testing phase. Though, this is not the first Hyundai has been spotted testing CNG kits. Previously, Venue and Alcazar have also been seen with the testing kits.

Besides, the Korean automaker's sister brand has also been noticed making efforts in the same direction. We say so, as Kia Carens and Seltos SUV have also been spied testing with a CNG kit in India. It is to be noted that Hyundai already has CNG vehicles in India, like Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Aura.

Hyundai Creta CNG is expected to be loaded with multiple features. The SUV is expected to get a big infotainment touchscreen with connectivity features, an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, and more. Similarly, for safety, the SUV might get six airbags, hill-assist control, electronic stability control, and more.

Rushlane speculates that the Hyundai Creta CNG that has been spotted close to Pune is most likely propelled by a 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine, which in standard form generates 138 horsepower and 242 Nm of torque. With CNG fuel, the engine should produce less power. It is anticipated that the business will solely provide manual transmissions for the CNG model.

There is no official information on the launch of the Hyundai Creta CNG, but speculations say that the car might be launched in Auto Expo 2023. The launch of the CNG SUV will also provide the base for the sister company to launch Kia Seltos CNG and Carens CNG in India. Meanwhile, the Indian market is also preparing for the launch of tough rivals for the CNG compact SUV.