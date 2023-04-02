Hyundai Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales, Sells Over 7 Lakh Cars in 2023
The highest-ever annual numbers for Hyundai were clocked by each of the models like Creta, New Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura and Grand i10 Nios.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd achieved the highest ever annual total sales volume (domestic plus exports) of 720,565 units in the just concluded financial year 2022-23 with a yearly growth of 18.0 per cent. According to a company release on Saturday, it registered domestic sales volume of 567,546 units, which the company said was the highest since its inception.
The sales were backed by the highest-ever annual numbers clocked by each of the models like Creta, New Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura and Grand i10 Nios. It exported 153,019 units during the financial year 2022-23, a yearly increase of 18.4 per cent.
"FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced 7 segment defining products like the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, New Venue, Venue N Line, All electric IONIQ 5, New Grand i10 NIOS, New AURA and the all-new Hyundai VERNA catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst New-Age Indian Customers," said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India.
"Despite global headwinds, we see momentum in the Indian auto industry backed by a strong India growth story led by Gen MZ," Garg added.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. It currently has 1,336 sales points and 1,498 service points across India.
