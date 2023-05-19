India Achieves New Record In Road Construction, Lays 100 Km Delhi-Aligarh Expressway In 100 Hours

The NH34 connects Gangotri in Uttarakhand to Lakhnadon in Madhya Pradesh. The highway spans 1,426 km in length. Well, it is currently under a major overhaul exercise. During the course of refabrication, it has managed to register a new accomplishment, as recently revealed by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways - Nitin Gadkari. The Union Minister tweeted and shared that the Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway section of the NH34 has received a feat, as Bituminous Concrete was laid for over 100 lane kilometres in 100 hours only. The section spans 118 km in total.

Proud moment for the entire nation!



The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours. This accomplishment highlights the dedication and… pic.twitter.com/YMZrttGELE — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 19, 2023

Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Proud moment for the entire nation! The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours. This accomplishment highlights the dedication and ingenuity of India's road infrastructure industry. I extend my congratulations to the exceptional teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) for their outstanding achievement.”

The 118 km long section that connects Ghaziabad and Aligarh plays an important role in the NH34. It links multiple densely populated areas with each other. The stretch passes through Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad, and Khurja among others. Nitin Gadkari, adds, “It serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions.”

In his other tweet, it is revealed that a keen focus on cost-effectiveness and sustainability is kept on top. The highway is laid out using Cold Central Plant Recycling technology, which uses 90 per cent milled material, thereby reducing use of virgin material to only 10 per cent. Moreover, the milled material is used for a road surface of nearly 20 lakh square kilometers. The process also results in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprints.