India-made 'Tesla Cybertruck' spotted in Maharashtra, here's what the copy of electric vehicle looks like

Tesla announced its Cybertruck in 2019, though the electric vehicle manufacturer has failed to launch the electric vehicle until now. They pushed forward the launch multiple times, and yet they failed to manage to bring the electric pickup truck into the market. Moreover, the multinational automotive brand announced its entry into the Indian market but failed to establish the brand in India. Because of the constant delays, one of the enthusiasts in India lost his patience and decided to make his own Tesla Cybertruck.

The India-made "Tesla Cyrbertruck" was recently seen during "The Valley Run (TVR)" in Maharashtra and Car.Crazy.India shared its picture on social media. The pictures show that the vehicle has been designed to imitate the original design of the electric vehicle. In the pictures, a man can be seen changing the tyres of the Tesla Cybertruck knockoff.

Unlike the real Tesla Cybertruck, the India-made copy of the truck seems to be powered by an Internal combustion engine. However, the exact details of the vehicle are not available.

After a while, Tesla Cybertruck again made the headlines in October 2022, when Tesla CEO, Elon Musk announced that the electric pickup truck can "serve briefly as a boat" and can be of use in navigating water bodies.

According to Musk, the objective is for a Tesla Cybertruck to be able to travel from South Padre Island in Texas to SpaceX's Starbase over water. In the meantime, he added that the Cybertruck is waterproof and can traverse these bodies of water. He added in his tweet that the truck can even cross seas that "are not too choppy."

The tweet read, "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren`t too choppy,." He added, "Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel."