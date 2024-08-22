Best-Selling Car In India: Tata Motors' micro SUV, the Punch, has overtaken Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback WagonR to become the best-selling car in the country between January 2024 and July 2024. Tata Punch recorded a total sales of 1,26,000 units during the first seven months of the CY2024, while WagonR sold 1.16 lakh units.

With a margin of a few thousand units, Tata Punch tops the chart, demonstrating its demand and the shift of Indian customers towards SUVs. However, in July 2024, Tata Punch slipped to the 4th spot on the list of top-selling cars of the month, while the Hyundai Creta claimed the top position and WagonR ranked 3rd.

The Indian car market is witnessing a huge demand for SUVs in recent years, with the rising number of SUV models in the list of best-selling cars.

Tata Punch: Price, Features & Specifications

The Tata Punch is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under the hood, it gets a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, with an option for a CNG kit.

The engine delivers 86PS of power and 113Nm of torque. While the petrol variants are available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, the CNG variant is limited to a manual transmission.

The SUV boasts an impressive fuel efficiency of up to 20.09 kmpl on petrol and nearly 26 km/kg on CNG. The CNG variant features twin-cylinder technology, which maximizes boot space, adding to its practicality.

Key features of the Tata Punch include a sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, electronically folding mirrors, a cooled glovebox, and more.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, a rearview camera with guidelines, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The SUV has been awarded a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.