topStoriesenglish2610397
NewsAuto
JEEP COMPASS

Jeep Compass Petrol Discontinued In India, To Sell With Diesel Variants Only: Brand Explains Why

Jeep India has axed the petrol variants of the Compass, and the premium SUV will now be sold in diesel trims only, alongside the Trailhawk version.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jeep Compass Petrol Discontinued In India, To Sell With Diesel Variants Only: Brand Explains Why

Jeep Compass is the American SUV giant’s smallest SUV in the Indian market. Until today, it was on sale with two powertrain choices - a 1.4L turbo-petrol and a 2.0L turbo-diesel. The former wasn’t much appreciated by the masses, while the latter is loved for its beefy output. With higher demand for the diesel, Jeep has decided to pull a plug on the petrol motor for the Compass. Therefore, it will now exclusively be sold with the 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, which is also seen on the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector.

“The Premium SUV segment continues to enjoy a strong demand for diesel powertrain. Jeep India will continue to invest and develop its efficient state-of-the-art 2.0 L MultiJet Turbo Diesel powertrains offering superior torque, lower emissions and an impressive fuel efficiency. Jeep India is committed to the market and has significant product plans for the future. We will continue to explore all possible engine and fuel options in line with the evolving market preferences to offer what is most relevant to our consumers,” said Company Spokesperson, Jeep India.

Also read - India Achieves New Record In Road Construction, Lays 100 Km Delhi-Aligarh Expressway In 100 Hours

Also, Jeep India has announced a month-long Summer Camp which will provide a range of benefits to existing customers wishing to avail discounts and offers on their purchases of services and spare parts. Jeep Summer Camp is introduced during the start of the summer vacation period when many Indians plan trips with their families and friends. This is the ideal time for those who want their vehicles to be in optimal condition for their summer journeys.

Below is the list of offers for the customers to choose from:

Book your service appointment at your nearest dealer and get a Complimentary 40-point vehicle health check.

Upto 50% off on select accessories

Flat 10% off on select parts

30% off on AC Disinfection Treatment

15% off on Car Care Treatments

Fiat special service promotion offer at INR 3750 for Petrol and INR 4099 for Diesel

Customers can explore and learn more about the offers and deals available through Summer Camp by visiting any of the nearest authorised Jeep dealerships located throughout India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818