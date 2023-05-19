Jeep Compass Petrol Discontinued In India, To Sell With Diesel Variants Only: Brand Explains Why

Jeep Compass is the American SUV giant’s smallest SUV in the Indian market. Until today, it was on sale with two powertrain choices - a 1.4L turbo-petrol and a 2.0L turbo-diesel. The former wasn’t much appreciated by the masses, while the latter is loved for its beefy output. With higher demand for the diesel, Jeep has decided to pull a plug on the petrol motor for the Compass. Therefore, it will now exclusively be sold with the 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, which is also seen on the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector.

“The Premium SUV segment continues to enjoy a strong demand for diesel powertrain. Jeep India will continue to invest and develop its efficient state-of-the-art 2.0 L MultiJet Turbo Diesel powertrains offering superior torque, lower emissions and an impressive fuel efficiency. Jeep India is committed to the market and has significant product plans for the future. We will continue to explore all possible engine and fuel options in line with the evolving market preferences to offer what is most relevant to our consumers,” said Company Spokesperson, Jeep India.

Also, Jeep India has announced a month-long Summer Camp which will provide a range of benefits to existing customers wishing to avail discounts and offers on their purchases of services and spare parts. Jeep Summer Camp is introduced during the start of the summer vacation period when many Indians plan trips with their families and friends. This is the ideal time for those who want their vehicles to be in optimal condition for their summer journeys.

Below is the list of offers for the customers to choose from:

Book your service appointment at your nearest dealer and get a Complimentary 40-point vehicle health check.

Upto 50% off on select accessories

Flat 10% off on select parts

30% off on AC Disinfection Treatment

15% off on Car Care Treatments

Fiat special service promotion offer at INR 3750 for Petrol and INR 4099 for Diesel

Customers can explore and learn more about the offers and deals available through Summer Camp by visiting any of the nearest authorised Jeep dealerships located throughout India.