Jeep India Announces Adventure Assured Lease Plan For Compass, Meridian SUVs

Jeep, the American SUV brand supported by Jeep Financial Services (JFS) has launched a unique bouquet of curated packages offering under its flagship program Jeep Adventure Assured - a collaborative initiative with ALD Automotive | Leaseplan, renowned experts in automotive leasing and fleet management. The program is designed to provide an affordable ownership experience for Jeep enthusiasts at 27% lower EMI. The comprehensive ownership package includes Assured buyback, extended warranty, annual maintenance, roadside assistance, and insurance (1st year) on the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Meridian.

Key features of the Adventure Assured program:

1. Assured Buyback : Jeep understands that adventure enthusiasts have the desire to explore new horizons and embrace new challenges. Tensed about future regulation changes? Uncertainty of upgrade plans? With the Adventure Assured program, customers can experience worry-free ownership, as ALD guarantees a buyback of up to 55% of the vehicle's ex showroom cost for 3 year & 4 year term and mileage of upto 20K Kms / year.



2. Extended Warranty: The Adventure Assured program ensures that customers are shielded from unexpected repair costs by providing an extended warranty. This feature demonstrates Jeep's unwavering confidence in the quality and durability of their vehicles.

3. Annual Maintenance & Repairs: The Adventure Assured program offered with ALD covers annual maintenance, covering routine services and inspections, to ensure customers' vehicles are always in top shape. What’s more, all repairs even outside the purview of the comprehensive warranty like tyres and battery are also covered.

4. Roadside Assistance: As part of Jeep's commitment to customer safety and convenience, the Adventure Assured program offers 24x7 roadside assistance across the country. Whether it's a flat tire, a dead battery, or any other unforeseen event, Jeep's expert assistance will be just a phone call away.

5. Insurance: The Adventure Assured program offered with ALD provides comprehensive insurance coverage (1st year), safeguarding customers from the uncertainties of the road. Jeep owners can enjoy the freedom of exploration with confidence.