हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jeep

Jeep Meridian launched in India, cheaper than Toyota Fortuner by at least Rs 1.9 lakh

Jeep Meridian has been launched in India, offering a significant price difference compared to its rival Toyota Fortuner, check the variant wise price difference of both the SUVs here.

Jeep Meridian launched in India, cheaper than Toyota Fortuner by at least Rs 1.9 lakh
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian has hit the Indian market, ready to challenge the dominance of the Toyota Fortuner. Both the cars are 7-seater SUVs are feature-loaded with off-road capabilities. However, Jeep takes advantage in terms of features and pricing. The American manufacturer has ensured that the full-size SUV attracts consumers with competitive prices. It is to be noted that the base variants of the Jeep Meridian and Toyota Fortuner have a price difference of Rs 1.9 lakh, with the latter being the more expensive of the two.

The price of the Jeep Meridian's five variants starts from Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom). On the contrary, the price of the Toyota Fortuner's six variants starts from Rs 31.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 40.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the SUVs depend on the variant you choose. 

Jeep Meridian is being offered in the Indian market with a diesel engine, it gets the options of a new 9-speed automatic gearbox alongside a 6-speed manual transmission. However, Toyota Fortuner is offered with both petrol and diesel engines with options of manual and automatic transmissions.

Also read: Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner spec comparison: Which is better 7-seater SUV?

Coming to the variant wise pricing, both the base and the top-spec variant of the Jeep Meridians are cheaper compared to Toyota Fortuner. The difference among the base variants as quoted above stands at Rs 1.9 lakh, and the difference between the top variants stands at Rs 3.08 lakh. The top variants of both of the SUVs offer a 4x4 drivetrain with automatic transmission.

It is to be noted that the Jeep Meridian gets the option of a 4x4 drivetrain only with the automatic transmission. However, Toyota Fortuner offers the same with Manual Transmission as well. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
jeepJeep MeridianJeep Meridian launchedToyota Fortuner
Next
Story

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner spec comparison: Which is better 7-seater SUV?

Must Watch

PT10M8S

Exclusive Interview: Former Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra in conversation with Zee Media