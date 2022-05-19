Jeep Meridian has hit the Indian market, ready to challenge the dominance of the Toyota Fortuner. Both the cars are 7-seater SUVs are feature-loaded with off-road capabilities. However, Jeep takes advantage in terms of features and pricing. The American manufacturer has ensured that the full-size SUV attracts consumers with competitive prices. It is to be noted that the base variants of the Jeep Meridian and Toyota Fortuner have a price difference of Rs 1.9 lakh, with the latter being the more expensive of the two.

The price of the Jeep Meridian's five variants starts from Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom). On the contrary, the price of the Toyota Fortuner's six variants starts from Rs 31.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 40.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the SUVs depend on the variant you choose.

Jeep Meridian is being offered in the Indian market with a diesel engine, it gets the options of a new 9-speed automatic gearbox alongside a 6-speed manual transmission. However, Toyota Fortuner is offered with both petrol and diesel engines with options of manual and automatic transmissions.

Coming to the variant wise pricing, both the base and the top-spec variant of the Jeep Meridians are cheaper compared to Toyota Fortuner. The difference among the base variants as quoted above stands at Rs 1.9 lakh, and the difference between the top variants stands at Rs 3.08 lakh. The top variants of both of the SUVs offer a 4x4 drivetrain with automatic transmission.

It is to be noted that the Jeep Meridian gets the option of a 4x4 drivetrain only with the automatic transmission. However, Toyota Fortuner offers the same with Manual Transmission as well.