Toyota Fortuner has been ruling over the full-size SUV segment in the Indian market, strengthening its position even more with the launch of the new GR Sport variant. However, to fill the gap created by Ford Endeavour, another American brand Jeep has taken charge with the launch of the new Jeep Meridian in the Indian market. This new SUV directly competes against the Fortuner for the consumer’s attention. However, this toe-to-toe competition has dragged the buyers into a dilemma of which one to buy. To help the buyers get rid of the puzzle here, we have a detailed comparison of both SUVs to aid them in making an informed choice.

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Dimensions

Both the SUVs are pretty generous on the scales. The Jeep Meridian is based on the Compass making it a 7-seater version of the same, although with slight differences in design. Based on the scale, the Jeep Meridian stands at 4,769mm in length, 1,859mm in width and 1,682mm in height. However, the Toyota Fortuner is 4,795mm long, 1,855mm wide and 1,835mm tall.

The numbers clearly show that comparatively, Toyota Fortuner has got an advantage in the height and a bit of it with the length. However, when it comes to the wheelbase Jeep Meridian takes the edge with a longer wheelbase of 2,794mm compared to Toyota Fortuner's 2,745mm long wheelbase.

This means that Jeep Meridian might offer passengers slightly more room in the cabin lengthwise, but Fortuner might offer more headroom.

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features

Jeep Meridian has recently been launched in India, buffed with features to help it achieve its position in the Indian market. It is equipped with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, 10.1-inch infotainment, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, drive modes, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, automatic AC with vents for 2nd & 3rd row, front row ventilated, and adjustable power seats.

However, the Toyota Fortuner gets features like wireless charging, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, connected car technology, ventilated seats, an 11-speaker JBL system, driving modes, a cooled glovebox, and dual-zone climate control.

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Safety

Jeep Meridian comes with a myriad of safety features like 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brakes, ABS with EBD, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), traction control, seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors with rear camera, hill start assist, among others.

On the other hand, Toyota Fortuner gets 7 airbags, vehicle stability control with brake assist, ABS with EBD, hill assist control, speed auto-lock with emergency unlock, and 3-point ELR seat belts across rows, among other features to keep the occupants and driver safe.

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Engine

The Jeep Meridian draws power from a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine producing 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a new 9-speed automatic gearbox along with a 6-speed manual option. The SUV comes with only the diesel option, expected to get a petrol variant sometime later. The Meridian is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains and also gets Selec Terrain (for AWD variant).

Coming to the Toyota Fortuner, it gets the option of both a diesel and a petrol engine; it is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine producing 163 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 2.8-litre unit that produces 201bhp and torque of 420Nm with the Manual Transmission and 500Nm for the automatic transmission. It has the 4WD capability.

Jeep Meridian is launched in India priced between Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom). However, for the Toyota Fortuner, the range starts from Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Conclusion

We can culminate the discussion by saying if you are willing to spend money on something new and loaded with modern features Jeep Meridian might be the right SUV for you. However, if you are looking for something established in the Indian market and known for its reliability Toyota Fortuner is the option for you.