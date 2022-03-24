JK Tyre launches new puncture guard tyres for four-wheelers in India

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has recently launched Puncture Guard Tyres for four-wheelers in India. The new tyres have been made for the Indian market, they will be available for the new generation cars in the market.

The Puncture Guard tyre technology comes with a self-healing elastomer inner coat, applied inside the tyres through, heals the punctures. Tyres with this technology can self-repair the multiple punctures in the tread area due to nails or other sharp objects up to 6.0 mm diameter instantly.

The company claims that the advanced Puncture Guard tyre has been tested across all Indian on-road, as well as off-road conditions. The tyres are secure, and designed for optimal performance, improving road safety while mitigating any potential accidents.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “JK Tyre has always been a front-runner to innovation-led technological development. With the introduction of Smart tyre technology in 2020 and now the Puncture Guard Tyre technology, we have yet again delivered on our commitment to provide advanced mobility solutions to our customers. This technology offers a high level of safety and convenience to vehicle owners. The Puncture Guard tyre technology was part of the concept tyres unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and in line with JK Tyre’s initiative to foray into breakthrough innovations this year.”

