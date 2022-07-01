NewsAuto
KIA INDIA

Kia India reports highest ever sales; Seltos and Carens tops the list

Kia India breaks all records! Reports highest ever monthly sales in June 2022, registering a 60 percent jump over the year-ago period, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
  • Kia India reports highest ever monthly sales in June
  • Company registered a 60% jump over year-ago period
  • Kia crossed the one lakh sales mark in the first six months of 2022

Trending Photos

Kia India reports highest ever sales; Seltos and Carens tops the list

Kia India broke all of its sales records in June as it reported its highest ever monthly wholesales at 24,024 units, registering a 60 percent jump over the year-ago period. The automaker had dispatched 15,015 units to dealers in June 2021. The company said it has crossed the one lakh sales mark in the first six months of 2022, dispatching 1,21,808 units in the domestic market.

In June, Seltos and Carens remained the top contributors to Kia's overall sales with 8,388 and 7,895 units, respectively. Sonet and Carnival contributed 7,455 and 285 units. "The immense love we are getting from the people of India is the result of the strong foundation of Kia in the country, backed by extensive research and customer-centricity.

"Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time," Kia India Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta mid-SUV spec comparison: Price, features, and more

The company is well aware of the growing waiting period on the model range and it is taking adequate measures to optimise the production and deliver to customers at the earliest possible, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Big decision to ban single-use plastic
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?