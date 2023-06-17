Kia Seltos Facelift Spy Shots Reveal Design Details Ahead Of Launch: Check Pictures

The Kia Seltos SUV, currently on sale in India, is about to get a facelift in the near future. The updates in the car's design and features have become a necessity for the best-selling model of the South Korean automaker in the Indian market. Furthermore, the upgrade seems necessary, considering the increasing competition in the segment with newer models like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the upcoming Honda Elevate, and others.

Until now, the automaker has kept quiet on the details of the SUV. For the same reason, the launch date or the unveiling details are not known yet. However, that changes now as new spy shots from Motorbeam reveal the design details of the car.

Talking about the design of the SUV, Kia Seltos showcases refreshed front fascia. Precisely, a change in the design of the car's LED DRLs, jumper, and grille. Similarly, the tail lamps of the car feature a completely new design. Furthermore, it seems like the car will have a LED strip connecting the lights.

Adding to the details, the Kia Seltos Facelift test mule showcases the multiple changes that are bound to come with the new model of the car. As per the latest pictures, the SUV will get a panoramic sunroof, which is a big change considering the single-pane sunroof in the ongoing version.

The SUV is also expected to get upgrades in terms of features. Kia Seltos might have features like ambient lighting. Furthermore, features like wireless charger, ventilated seats, 360° surround view camera, blind view monitor, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are expected to be carried forward. Similar changes are expected in terms of the safety features. Speculations are that the car might get ADAS as well.

The current model's engine options are also expected to be carried forward. However, it's possible that a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine will serve as the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine's replacement. These engines will be paired with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox options are anticipated.