Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid on December 19

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Kisan Garjana Rally on Monday, December 19. The rally is being organised on the call of Bhartiya Kishan Sangh and will be held at Ramleela Ground in Delhi. Hence, heavy traffic jams are expected in the surrounding areas. To ease the movement of vehicles and provide smooth passage to commuters, Delhi Traffic Police has put some restrictions and diversions in place from Monday, 9 am onwards.

Sharing the update on Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Traffic Advisory On the occasion of Kisan Garjana Rally, being organised at Ramleela Ground on 19.12.22, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly." In its advisory, Delhi Police gave a list of diversions, restrictions, and instructions for the general public.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Monday:

Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Market Vivekanand Marg.

JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Chaman Lal Marg. Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road

Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.

Traffic diversions in Delhi on Monday:

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk

Minto Road R/LAjmeri Gate

Chaman Lal Marg

Delhi Gate, JLN Marg

R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk

Bhavbhuti Marg

Paharganj Chowk

Instructions for general public:

The routes and/or portions above must be avoided by drivers.

It is recommended that commuters to arrive at the airport and train stations well in advance.

Commuters have been urged to stay away from parking on the sides of the road and only to use approved parking areas.

To lessen traffic on the roadways, the traffic department also advised people to use public transportation.

Residents are urged to report any strange or unfamiliar things or people right away.