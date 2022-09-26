KTM RC 200 and RC 390 GP Editions launched in India: Prices start at Rs 2.15 lakh

Talk of performance-friendly motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh, KTM is a brand that rules the list. The company has today launched the GP edition of its RC 200 and RC 390 models. Prices of the KTM RC 200 GP Edition and KTM RC 390 GP Edition are Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 3.16 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Well, these prices are exactly similar to the regular iteration of these motorcycles. That being said, the GP Edition does not bring a lot of changes to the table. Mechanically, things remain the same as well.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the GP Edition gets some cosmetic changes, including a new tinted visor, blacked-out finishes for a rather aggressive appeal, black KMT decals, and most noticeable of all are the all-black alloy wheels. Talking of the new paint scheme, it includes bright orange as the base colour and black decals add a contrasting theme to it.

In terms of mechanical bits, KTM hasn’t changed anything on the GP Edition of the KTM RC 390 and KTM RC 200. The former continues to get a 373 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of pushing out a peak power output of 43.5 bhp and 37 Nm of max torque. A 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch is offered here. Moreover, the RC 390 comes with adjustable suspension on both ends. For braking duties, it uses a 320 mm rotor on the front and 230 mm on the rear.

Talking of the KTM RC 200, it gets a single cylinder motor that displaces 199.5 cc of working volume to generate a peak power output of 25 hp and 19.2 Nm of max torque. The liquid-cooled motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Interestingly, the KTM RC 200 gets the same braking setup as the KTM RC 390.