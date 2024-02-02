Latest Indian Police Cars: From Hyundai Creta to Tata Nexon EV

Indian Police Forces have updated their fleets with modern vehicles to tackle daily challenges. Here's a brief overview of the top 5 cars now in service:

Toyota Hilux

Punjab Police added 116 Hilux trucks to its Sadak Surakhya Force. Known for its robustness, the Hilux features a 2.7-litre diesel engine and comes with 4-wheel drive, priced between Rs 30.40 lakh to Rs 37.90 lakh.

Hyundai Creta

A popular choice across many police departments, including Chennai and Ladakh, for its reliability and performance. The pre-facelift model comes in various engine options, including a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Tata Nexon EV

Kolkata Police's choice for an eco-friendly patrol, with 226 units of the pre-facelift Nexon EV in their fleet. It offers up to 453 km range on a single charge.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Coimbatore Police's official vehicle, recognized for its ruggedness and equipped with a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, priced from Rs 9.64 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700

Recently added to the Maharashtra Police fleet, the XUV700 is known for its safety features and powerful engine options, including a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

These vehicles represent a blend of performance, technology, and eco-friendliness, aligning with the diverse operational needs of Indian Police Forces.