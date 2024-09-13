Advertisement
Letting A Minor Drive Could Land You 3 Years In Jail – Check 10 Traffic Rules & Fines

Traffic Rules & Fines: To ensure smooth traffic management, traffic rules have been established, and legal action is taken in case of violations.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Traffic Rules & Penalties: To ensure smooth traffic management, traffic rules have been established, and legal action is taken in case of violations. Penalties, including fines and imprisonment, are imposed for breaking these rules. Here are 10 traffic rules and the corresponding fines for violations.

1. Driving/Riding Without A Licence: A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on anyone caught driving/riding a motor vehicle without a valid licence.

2. Drink & Drive: For the first offense, the fine is Rs 10,000, and for the second offense, the fine increases to Rs 15,000.

3. Overspeeding: Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) incur a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, with the possibility of a licence seizure.

4. Driving/Riding Without Insurance: The first offense of driving or riding without insurance results in a Rs 2,000 fine and the second offense increases the fine to Rs 4,000.

5. Driving Without A Seat Belt: Drivers of four-wheelers who fail to wear a seat belt are subject to a Rs 1,000 fine.

6. Driving/Riding Despite Disqualification: A fine of Rs 10,000 is imposed on individuals who drive or ride despite being disqualified.

7. Not Giving Way To Emergency Vehicles: Failure to give way to emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines results in a Rs 10,000 fine.

8. Riding Without A Helmet (Rider & Pillion Rider): Riding without a helmet, whether as a rider or pillion rider, incurs a fine of Rs 1,000.

9. Juvenile Offenses: Juvenile offenses involving vehicles result in a Rs 25,000 fine and 3 years in prison (vehicle owner/parents/guardians of the minor).

10. Vehicles Without A Permit: Operating a vehicle without a permit results in a fine of Rs 10,000, along with community service.

