Mahindra Confirms Launch Of Thar 5-Door For Mid 2024: Details

After much anticipation and speculation, Mahindra has announced the launch of the Thar 5-Door version. During the recent earnings call of Mahindra and Mahindra, Rajesh Jejurikar, the executive director and CEO, officially confirmed that the Thar 5-door variant is scheduled to be launched in the middle of this year.

Thar 5-Door Expected Design

It is expected that the Thar 5-Door could get the nameplate 'Mahindra Thar Armada'. It is anticipated to boast unique styling cues, distinguishing it from its 3-door counterpart. Among these enhancements are a revamped grille, front bumper with integrated fog lamps, and full LED lighting encompassing headlamps, fog lamps, side indicators, and tail lamps.

Thar 5-Door Expected Features

While higher variants may flaunt 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, initial models could feature sturdy steel wheels. Inside, the 5-door Thar is poised to offer an array of amenities surpassing those of the 3-door model. Prospective enhancements encompass monotone and dual-tone dashboard options, coupled with dual digital screens comprising a 10.25-inch infotainment system and an additional display for the instrument cluster.

In addition to an impressive feature set, the 5-door Thar is rumored to incorporate luxurious touches such as a sunroof, leatherette seat upholstery, front and rear center armrests, rear AC vents, push-button start, and rear wheel disc brakes. Drawing inspiration from the Scorpio-N, the vehicle's engine and suspension setup are expected to deliver robust performance and reliability.

Speculated Performance

Thar 5- Door buyers can anticipate a choice between two potent engine options: a 2.0L turbo petrol engine generating 203bhp with 370Nm/380Nm torque and a 2.2L turbo diesel engine delivering 130bhp with 300Nm and an enhanced 138bhp with 370Nm/400Nm torque. Moreover, both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain configurations are likely to be available, catering to a diverse range of driving preferences and terrains.

