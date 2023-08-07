trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645793
MAHINDRA

Mahindra Offering Massive Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 lakh On SUVs: Thar, Bolero And More

Mahindra is offering discounts on multiple models including Thar, Bolero, Bolero Neo, XUV 300, XUV400, and more; read on for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mahindra Offering Massive Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 lakh On SUVs: Thar, Bolero And More

Mahindra is offering massive discounts on its SUVs in the Indian market. As per Autocar's report, the Indian car brand is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh depending on the model. Specifically, these models are available on various models including XUV400, Thar, XUV300, Bolero, and more. The information comes as the automaker prepares for its event to unveil the Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup truck concept and Mahindra Thar.e on August 15.

Mahindra XUV400

The only EV sold by the brand, Mahindra XUV400 is available with the highest discount offers of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. This is a flat cash discount for the electric SUV. It is to be noted that the car offers an MIDC range of 375 km and 456 km depending on the battery pack option.


Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo is getting a discount of up to Rs 73,000. The offer consists of Rs 58,000 in cash discount and Rs 15,000 in genuine accessories. The model is sold with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which gives out 123hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque. The system works with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra XUV300

The discount offers on the Mahindra XUV300 range between Rs 45,000 and Rs 71,000 for the petrol-powered version of the SUV, while it ranges between Rs 45,000 to Rs 56,000 for the diesel version. The cash discount on the car might change depending on the variant.

Mahindra Bolero

The rugged SUV is available with discount offers starting from Rs 25,000, which goes up to Rs 60,000. However, the amount split between cash discount and accessories depends on the variants of the SUV. Furthermore, the car is one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian automaker's arsenal.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

The newly launched SUV carrying the Bolero is being offered with a discount ranging between Rs 22,000 and Rs 50,000 depending on the variant of the car. It is to be noted that the 7-seater is destined to get an update soon.

Mahindra Thar

Arguably, India's most popular lifestyle SUV is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 20,000. The update comes as the automaker is planning on launching an electric carrying forward the 'Thar' moniker.

