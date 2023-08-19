trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650776
Mahindra Recalls Over 1 Lakh SUVs For Potential Wiring Issue: Check Affected Models

Mahindra XUV700 and XUV400 SUVs are among the major and best-selling models of the Indian automaker sold alongside models like Scorpio-N and Thar in India.

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Reuters
Image for representation

India's Mahindra and Mahindra said on Friday it would inspect 108,306 units of its XUV700 sports utility vehicle manufactured between June 8, 2021, and June 28, 2023, for potential risk of damage to the wiring loom. XUV is among SUVs such as Scorpio and Thar manufactured by Mahindra, India's second-largest maker of such vehicles by volume.

Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicles manufactured between Feb. 16, 2023, and June 5, 2023, will also be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, Mahindra added.

"The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," Mahindra said.

