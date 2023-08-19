'Ye Toh Next Level Hai': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Hails Mahindra Thar.e

Mahindra Automotive unveiled the electric version of its lifestyle SUV Thar, christened Mahindra Thar.e concept. The electric vehicle unveiled on August 15 represents the future of off-road SUVs to be launched by the Indian automaker and will join the series of Mahindra's Born Electric vehicles. Since its launch, the car's unique design has been gaining a lot of attention. Now, Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along has joined the long list of people who appreciated the SUV for its qualities and aesthetics.

Taking to social media, BJP leader Temjen Imna Along shared a picture of the Mahindra Thar.e EV concept. In the caption of the post, Temjen tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra while calling him "Big Bro." Appreciated the newly unveiled model, he said, "ye toh next level hai," which translates to, "this is next level." He added, "Kudos to your team."

Also read: Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.13 Crore



The new Mahindra Thar.e will be based on the Indian automaker's INGLO-P1 EV platform. The platform will ensure a large battery pack for the SUV while keeping it light weight. The Thar.e will have an increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive capabilities. Mahindra revealed that the Thar.e electric concept SUV's wheelbase will range from 2,776 mm to 2,976 mm, with a ground clearance of roughly 300 mm.

Big Bro @anandmahindra, ye toh next level hai.



Kudos to your team pic.twitter.com/xJ8LLTNrVW August 17, 2023

The Thar.e stands apart visibly from the ongoing Thar SUVs offered on the Indian market in terms of appearance. The grille has LED bars that are reminiscent of the automaker's signature slat pattern, and the front end features revised LED headlamps with a square form. Notably, the concept EV has a strong front bumper and conspicuous Thar.e badging on the blacked-out grille. Additionally, the vehicle is mounted on sizable all-terrain wheels.

Mahindra has kept quiet on the exact details of the battery capacity or estimated range of the next electric SUV. Likewise, the automaker has not yet specified a debut date. However, based on industry predictions, Thar electric SUV production might start as early as 2025.