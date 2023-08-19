trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650755
NewsAuto
MAHINDRA THAR.E

'Ye Toh Next Level Hai': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Hails Mahindra Thar.e

Nagaland Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Temjen Imna Along shared a picture of the Mahindra Thar.e EV concept and tagged Anand Mahindra while praising the car.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Ye Toh Next Level Hai': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Hails Mahindra Thar.e Image Source- Twitter

Mahindra Automotive unveiled the electric version of its lifestyle SUV Thar, christened Mahindra Thar.e concept. The electric vehicle unveiled on August 15 represents the future of off-road SUVs to be launched by the Indian automaker and will join the series of Mahindra's Born Electric vehicles. Since its launch, the car's unique design has been gaining a lot of attention. Now, Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along has joined the long list of people who appreciated the SUV for its qualities and aesthetics.

Taking to social media, BJP leader Temjen Imna Along shared a picture of the Mahindra Thar.e EV concept. In the caption of the post, Temjen tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra while calling him "Big Bro." Appreciated the newly unveiled model, he said, "ye toh next level hai," which translates to, "this is next level." He added, "Kudos to your team."

Also read: Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.13 Crore

The new Mahindra Thar.e will be based on the Indian automaker's INGLO-P1 EV platform. The platform will ensure a large battery pack for the SUV while keeping it light weight. The Thar.e will have an increased ground clearance and all-wheel drive capabilities. Mahindra revealed that the Thar.e electric concept SUV's wheelbase will range from 2,776 mm to 2,976 mm, with a ground clearance of roughly 300 mm.

The Thar.e stands apart visibly from the ongoing Thar SUVs offered on the Indian market in terms of appearance. The grille has LED bars that are reminiscent of the automaker's signature slat pattern, and the front end features revised LED headlamps with a square form. Notably, the concept EV has a strong front bumper and conspicuous Thar.e badging on the blacked-out grille. Additionally, the vehicle is mounted on sizable all-terrain wheels.

Mahindra has kept quiet on the exact details of the battery capacity or estimated range of the next electric SUV. Likewise, the automaker has not yet specified a debut date. However, based on industry predictions, Thar electric SUV production might start as early as 2025.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train